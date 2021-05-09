TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) President Sells $262,300.00 in Stock

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $398.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upgraded TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

