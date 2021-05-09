TRAXIA (TM2) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,127.00

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. TRAXIA has a market cap of $310,572.69 and $2,127.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00249839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.23 or 0.01163102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00763677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.52 or 1.00020259 BTC.

TRAXIA Coin Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

