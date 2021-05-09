Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $840.32 Million

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce $840.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $817.33 million to $859.58 million. Trimble posted sales of $733.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. 1,904,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,720. Trimble has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

