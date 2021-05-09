Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $840.32 Million

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce $840.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $817.33 million to $859.58 million. Trimble posted sales of $733.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. 1,904,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,720. Trimble has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit