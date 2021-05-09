Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Posts Earnings Results

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. Triple-S Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GTS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $588.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Triple-S Management
