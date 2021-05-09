Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSU. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

TSE:TSU opened at C$156.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 47.66. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$46.84 and a 52-week high of C$157.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.41.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

