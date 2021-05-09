Truadvice LLC Buys 2,779 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC owned 1.63% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,121,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $2,491,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

