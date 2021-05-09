Truadvice LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Truadvice LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,139 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,668,000 after buying an additional 70,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,658,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,553,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $51.98 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63.

