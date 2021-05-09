Truadvice LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.