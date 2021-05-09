Truadvice LLC Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

FNOV opened at $37.43 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.

