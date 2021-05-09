Truist Securiti Weighs in on GreenSky, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for GreenSky in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GreenSky by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 161,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

