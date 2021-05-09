Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 2,615 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

