Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $135.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

