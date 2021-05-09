Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SCHM stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.58.

