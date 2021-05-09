Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 12,144 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 7.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $63,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,824 shares of company stock valued at $85,165,076. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

