Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 4,275 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VT opened at $102.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

