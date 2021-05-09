Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.15 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.