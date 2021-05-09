Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.96. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

