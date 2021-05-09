Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.21 million.

Shares of TWST opened at $116.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $888,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,153.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

