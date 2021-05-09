Tyson Foods (TSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2021

Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSN opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

