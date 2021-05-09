Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UBSFY. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -761.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

