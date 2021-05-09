UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Lifted by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 104.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,562,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,836,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises about 6.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $86,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.80 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

