UBS Group Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €41.00 Price Target

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

