UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €11.70 Price Target

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

UBS Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.99 ($11.75).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Analyst Recommendations for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit