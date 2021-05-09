UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €11.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.99 ($11.75).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

