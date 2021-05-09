UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €31.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

UN01 stock opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.30. Uniper has a one year low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a one year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

