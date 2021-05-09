UBS Group Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.93 ($25.80).

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.24. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.