UBS Group Reiterates “€57.50” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.73.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

