UBS Group Reiterates “€57.50” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.73.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.