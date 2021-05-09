UBS Group Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €95.81 and its 200 day moving average is €90.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

