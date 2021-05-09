UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $301.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.85 million and the lowest is $296.82 million. UDR reported sales of $305.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,974. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

