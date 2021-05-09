Umbrella Network Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

