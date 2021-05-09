Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UAA. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

UAA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

