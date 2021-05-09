United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $248.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $248.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $195.42 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

