Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) PT Lowered to $71.00

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

