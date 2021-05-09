Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $165.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit