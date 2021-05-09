Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $165.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

