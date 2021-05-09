US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $372.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $238.58 and a one year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.