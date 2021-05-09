US Bancorp DE Has $7.17 Million Stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 257,600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 310,212 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 278,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,649,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.73 million, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kirkland`s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit