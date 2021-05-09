US Bancorp DE Has $7.17 Million Stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 257,600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 310,212 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 278,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,649,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.73 million, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

