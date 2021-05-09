US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

NYSE:SWK opened at $219.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.62. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $220.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

