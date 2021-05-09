US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

PKG opened at $153.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.56.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

