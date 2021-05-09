US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,566 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $693.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $639.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $696.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.75.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

