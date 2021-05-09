US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,047 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

NYSE:FL opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

