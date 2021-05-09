US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average is $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.