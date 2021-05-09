US Financial Advisors LLC Buys 276 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $150.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

