US Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 141.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $156.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $156.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

