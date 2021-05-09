US Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VUG opened at $271.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

