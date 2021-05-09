US Financial Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.