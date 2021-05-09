US Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

