USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008592 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000110 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.