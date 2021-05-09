Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.