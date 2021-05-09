Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $271.08 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

