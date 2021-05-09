Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $201.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.36. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $118.25 and a twelve month high of $207.41.

