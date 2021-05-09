Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Truadvice LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,916,000.

VTV stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

